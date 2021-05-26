HBO Max confirms your arrival date and cost in Latin America

What HBO Max fans in Latin America have been waiting for is finally coming true. This Wednesday, May 26, Warner arrives with magnificent surprises on the famous streaming platform, including the launch date for this part of the world. The company seeks to expand its horizons and has many projects that will attract the attention of the public, making strong competition for other greats such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

HBO Max was released to the United States public on May 27, 2020, which is almost exactly one year ago. But it seems that Warner Bros. has allowed enough time to pass and it is time for its platform to be present in Latin America with a catalog full of novelties, productions made in the United States but also in the countries that make up this part of the continent. Like Netflix and Prime Video, HBO Max will bet on series and movies made in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and the rest of the countries to which it will arrive soon. But, what day will the platform reach us?

According to Warner, HBO Max will be available in Latin America on June 29, perfect for the initial summer stage, and will have a seven-day free trial at a cost of; In addition, it will include content such as Harry Potter, The Lord of the rings, Game of Thrones – 59%, Matrix – 87%, of DC, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Gossip girl Y Sex & the City; You can create up to 5 profiles, download content with a definition up to 4K and view up to three different devices. And the cost? 99 Mexican pesos per month for mobile and 149 standard plan with a discount of up to 30 percent if they subscribe for 3 months. This is a spectacular event that fans of HBO products have been waiting for a long time and we will finally have it at our fingertips. Entertainment via streaming is becoming increasingly fierce competition and it is up to the consumer to choose the catalog that best suits their needs. HBO Max will surely offer a wide range of alternatives to potential buyers.

As we mentioned before, the Standard plan will offer families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, HD video and content downloads and some titles in 4K, on ​​all compatible devices. This plan will be priced at MXN 149 per month. While the Mobile plan offers access to the same content catalog, but it has been designed for an individual experience, to be enjoyed in standard definition on compatible smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality. This plan will be priced at MXN 99 per month.

HBO Max will provide a 7-day trial period, and a tasting area where users can enjoy some of the best series and documentaries, free of charge. The platform will be available through strategic partners such as AT&T Mexico, the leading mobile operator in Mexico, and regional partners such as DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brasil and DIRECTV GO, and Grupo América Móvil that will offer HBO Max to their customers.

Users with a linear subscription to HBO through participating distribution partners such as Claro Video (Mexico), Claro (Brazil), Claro (Latam), Oi (Brazil), Tim (Brazil), TotalPlay (Mexico), VIVO (Brazil), VTR (Chile), will also have access to HBO Max at no additional cost. Other distribution partners will be announced shortly.

HBO Max will be available on compatible smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, and on HBOMax.com. Existing HBO GO users will receive pre-launch instructions on how to access HBO Max. As of the launch of HBO Max, the current HBO GO service in Latin America and the Caribbean will be discontinued.

Parents can rest easy, as the platform has a special experience for the little ones in the household with a guided navigation by characters that will take them to iconic series and loved by all such as Sesame Street and Looney Tunes. There will be flexible and clear parental controls and the ability for parents to create child profiles that allow their children to explore the breadth and depth of HBO Max content through age-appropriate selection.

We can only wait on June 29 to enjoy the varied content of HBO MAX in Mexico and Latin America.

