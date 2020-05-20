It is official, finally: In 2021 we will see the much desired and requested montage of the director of ‘League of Justice‘as announced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. through the corresponding statement.

A new version of the film more faithful to the idea with which it was originally conceived, and hopefully much better than the one released in theaters in late 2017 that will be directly supervised by Zack Snyder and will be released on the new WarnerMedia streaming platform. , exclusively, sometime in 2021.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this courageous gesture of supporting the artists and allowing their true visions to come true. Also a special thanks to everyone involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” says Snyder on said statement.

“Since I came here 14 months ago, the singing to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumming in our offices and mailboxes. The fans have asked, and we are delighted to finally meet. After all, it’s about them and we are more excited to release Zack’s true vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures teams, “says Robert Greenblatt, President of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer.

“When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to lead the ‘Justice League’, my team and our Warner Bros. counterparts took it on a mission to solve the many problems that were getting in the way,” he says. for his part Kevin Reilly, Head of Content for HBO Max, President of TNT, TBS and truTV. “Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team, we can deliver this incredibly exciting time for Zack, the fans, and HBO Max.”

“Thanks to the efforts of many people, we are excited to bring fans this long-awaited version of the ‘Justice League,'” says Toby Emmerich, Chairman of the Warner Bros. Photo Group. “This seems to be the right time. to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. ” We’re glad that the creative planets have aligned, allowing us #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. “

Driven by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless sacrifice, in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince team up to face an even bigger enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman quickly work to find and recruit a team of metahumans to deal with this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

The script of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘is the work of Chris Terrio, based on a story by Chris Terrio and Zack Snyder and based on DC Comics characters. The producers of the film are Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder, with Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto and the aforementioned Chris Terrio as executive producers.