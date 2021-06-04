HBO Max announces that it will be available on PlayStation

HBO Max confirmed its arrival in Latin America a few days ago and expectations are very high. Although many thought that its costs would be higher than those of the competition due to the prestige of the brand, Warner surprised netizens with monthly and annual plans that surely sent Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video to shake. But now it confirms another excellent detail for those interested in acquiring the service. According to the HBO Max social networks, the service will also be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Excellent news for those who are very attached to their consoles.

The United States was the first country in which HBO Max was enabled in May of last year. Latin America had to wait a long time for news but now we know that the platform will be available in this part of the world on June 29 and that it will include content such as Harry Potter, The Lord of the rings, Game of Thrones – 59%, Matrix – 87%, DC Films, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Gossip girl Y Sex & the City. The competition will have to prepare in the best way to receive the new contender for supremacy in the streaming business, at least in Latin America.

Through its official profiles, HBO Max announces that the platform will be available for download on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, something that has been expected but has been confirmed until now to the joy of those who use the famous Sony consoles. It is clear that HBO Max wants to cover the best offer and that is why a few days ago it announced its arrival at no cost to DirectTV Go users. The streaming battle in Latin America is increasingly voracious but only the customer has the last word regarding their preferences.

According to the information provided by HBO Max, the monthly plan on mobiles will cost 99 Mexican pesos, while the standard plan will cost 149 pesos, with a discount of up to 30% if they subscribe for 3 months; We will have the opportunity to create up to 5 profiles, download content with 4k definition and watch on three different devices. Without a doubt, HBO Max pleasantly surprised those who thought that its cost would be too expensive; Netflix is ​​still the highest-priced platform for now, something that could affect its earnings in the future due to the increase in competitors with better offers.

Of course, HBO Max will include a free seven-day trial for those who want to be sure of its quality. Although the catalog may not be as extensive as those seen on other platforms, it is obvious that Warner will be in charge of adding material over time; The studio is already preparing a lot of DC Films-related material, so we can expect more superhero content in the next few years to go to HBO Max to compete with products from Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon. This genre is still very lucrative in Hollywood.

People who consume streaming in Latin America will have difficult decisions in the future. The pandemic has made this form of entertainment very important in homes, but with so much competition, a deep comparison will be needed regarding what each company offers and what is best and best. The arrival of HBO Max at the end of the month will be a great blow for the others but each one will do their battle to achieve better income.

