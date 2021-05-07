HBO Max announces its first Spanish series, by the creators of ‘El vecino’

WarnerMedia’s streaming service, HBO Max, has made several headlines from the US since its inauguration, where it has been the backbone of a controversial hybrid exhibition model. In Spain, however, there is still no clear news of when we will have it (it is supposed to arrive before the end of the year), but that has not prevented Max Originals from placing its attention in our country in order to structure one of its next fictions. Is about Garcia! and indeed it constitutes the first Spanish production in which this company embarks, developed by a studio (García La Serie, SL) created for the occasion and linked to the Zeta Group.

Garcia! It has a clear relationship with another homeland production in the hands of a streaming giant: The neighbor, whose second and final season Netflix will premiere this May 21th. Both are adaptations of a comic, and specifically one signed by Santiago Garcia (in the case of ¡García! together with Luis Bustos). Also, the creators of the series are Sara Antuña Y Carlos del Pando, who were also part of the writing team of El vecino. To conclude with the similarities, the HBO Max production proposes another Spanishized twist to superhero fiction.

In this way, Garcia! is set in a dystopian Spain on the brink of socio-political collapse, where investigative journalist Antonia (played by Veki Velilla) runs into a conspiracy that has its roots in the Franco regime. In the 1960s, he secretly developed a super-soldier project that resulted in García, cryogenized until then but willing to come back to life to save Spanish democracy with the traits of Francisco Ortiz. In the cast of the series we also find the faces of Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Silvia Abascal, Daniel Freire or Miki Molina.

Beyond all these names, the presence in the series of Eugenio Mira, responsible for cult films such as The Birthday or Grand piano. Mira will be in charge of directing the six 50-minute episodes of which García! Will consist, and which still have no release date on HBO Max. Hopefully, by the time it clears up, we already have this streaming service in our homes.