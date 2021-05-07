HBO Max announces ‘García!’, Satirical thriller with sci-fi elements based on a comic by the creator of ‘The Neighbor’

Although there are still months for its landing in Spain, HBO Max announces the filming of a series that can boast of a genuinely national product. Not only because it is based on a comic produced here, edited by Astiberri and created by two successful names in the medium (Santiago García as a screenwriter and Luis Bustos as a cartoonist).

Also because the plot of the work, which until now has published three brilliant volumes, It is a first class gross national product, mixing traditional superheroes and local pop culture. The comic takes us to a current parallel and semi-Dystopian Spain, in a divided country on the edge of political chaos. Antonia, a young investigative journalist, stumbles upon a conspiracy that dates back decades in the past: a cryogenized superagent, García, created in a laboratory by Franco’s secret services.

Roberto Alcázar and Pedrita

The adaptation is a Max Originals produced in Europe, which WarnerMedia is in charge of, and the production is carried out by García La Serie, SL, a subsidiary created for the occasion of Zeta Studios, one of the audiovisual tentacles of the editorial dean Grupo Zeta . Among the most attractive names that have slipped from his team is Eugenio Mira, excellent director of ‘The Birthday’ and ‘Grand Piano’

Sara Antuña and Carlos de Pando have created and written the series. These two veteran screenwriters were also in charge of writing ‘The Neighbor’ on Netflix, which curiously, it is also based on a work by Santiago García, one of our most prestigious comic scriptwriters. They lead the cast of ‘¡García!’ in his two leading roles Francisco Ortiz and Veki Velilla