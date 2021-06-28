HBO Max Announces Costs for Its Service; its catalog will be available on June 29 in Mexico – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Starting Tuesday, June 29, the streaming platform HBO Max will be available to the public in Mexico and Latin America.

Through a live event, the company announced its release date, prices and all the films, series, programs and documentaries that are part of its catalog.

To begin the HBO Max experience, users will have a seven-day trial period. Regarding the subscription, the platform will offer two monthly plans, the standard and the mobile.

The standard plan allows access to three users simultaneously with five profiles to download video content in high definition and some content in 4K resolution at a cost of 149 pesos per month.

With the mobile plan, the user can enter the same catalog as in the standard one, with the variant that it is designed for an “individual experience”. This plan is available for compatible smartphones and tablets, and allows the download of content with availability for a user at a cost of 99 pesos per month.

The platform will have both recent titles and film and television classics such as Godzilla vs. Kong, The Lord of the Rings, Joker, Matrix, The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca or Space Jam: A new era. As for television content, users can find Friends, Superman & Lois, Doom Patrol, The Sopranos or The Big Bang Theory.