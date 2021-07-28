HBO Max announces Amarres, its first Mexican series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

As part of its content offering and with the purpose of telling stories from each country and giving space to different local voices, HBO Max, under the Max Originals brand, announces the next premiere of its first Mexican series entitled Amarres. Through a statement, HBO Max stressed that Amarres will touch on issues such as homosexuality, polyamory and divorce, family and Mexican traditions; it will also portray “a Mexican society that is experiencing a transformation in the role of women, so empowerment is a relevant and attractively provocative topic, all through a fresh, different, real and fun vision.”

What is it about?

Amarres is an original series conceived, developed and produced by the Dopamine company for Turner Latin America. With the slogan “Love is a thing of magic”, Amarres, with ten episodes of 45 minutes each, is inserted in the contemporary dramedy genre and is aimed at the whole family (via).

Synopsis: «The story focuses on an unconventional mother who, desperate for her financial situation, is forced to regain her family tradition: the pre-Hispanic magic and moorings business run by her grandmother Celia, who was branded a witch. Although she does not believe that she has a special gift, as her grandmother assured, Ana begins to practice tying hearts to raise the necessary money and thus save her family.

Distribution

The cast of Amarres is made up of Gabriela de la Garza (Monarch), Hugo Catalán (The game of keys), Nicole de Albornoz, Juan Pablo Medina, Alicia Jaziz, Regina Flores Ribot, Martín Saracho, Rafael Simón, Mauricio Isaac, among others.

The Mexican scriptwriter and producer Fernanda Eguiarte (Ingobernable) stands out as the person in charge of the script; besides being the showrunner of the ten episodes that make up the series. The direction is in charge of Marcelo Tobar de Albornoz (The idealists club).

“AMARRES is for me the most beautiful project of my career, in 20 years of experience. A different, funny and moving story, where I had the opportunity to experience new records as an actress, “said, through a statement, the protagonist Gabriela de la Garza.

“Amarres was so fun that I never thought it was working, it was all laughter among friends, magic and a lot of good vibes. We’re going to break it by premiering on HBO Max because it comes with everything! ”, Said actor Hugo Catalán.

Source: CinePremiere