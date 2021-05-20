HBO Max announces $ 9.99 ad-supported pricing plan

WarnerMedia has officially confirmed that it seeks to implement a new subscription model to a streaming platform, This information has been circulating for a long time, and finally the company officially reveals the price and details of its ad-supported version of HBO Max.

As part of its presentation at yesterday’s Upfront, WarnerMedia has announced that it will debut its subscription level to HBO Max with ads at $ 9.99 per month from first week of June. From that moment on, current subscribers will be able to choose to continue using the HBO Max ad-free version for $ 14.99 per month or change to the most economical layer.

Those who subscribe to the ad-supported option will have access to “the entire HBO Max content catalog, excluding Warner Bros. Same-Day Premiere movies that open in theaters and on HBO Max throughout 2021.” In other words, the main differences in the version with advertisements are, on the one hand, obviously advertising, and on the other, not being able to have “simultaneous” premieres in cinemas and streaming.

HBO Max with Ads offers a superior marketing environment, with the lightest ad load in the streaming industry, driving consumer engagement and effectiveness for our partners, ”says JP Colaco, Head of Advertising Sales, WarnerMedia. If we add to this the beloved premium content that spans all genres and audience segments, we are offering the best advertising offering available on the market today.

Reports that WarnerMedia is working on an ad-supported version of HBO Max date back to September 2020. The company subsequently confirmed the news at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications conference in March. “It turns out that most of the people on this planet are not rich,” said WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. “If we can wake up and use the price and be able to invent and do things elegantly through advertising to lower the price of the service, I think it’s a great thing for the fans.”

Comparing prices in the United States, this new ad-supported version of HBO Max is still more expensive than the home version of Disney + ($ 7.99 per month), but cheaper than a Netflix subscription in the United States ( $ 13.99). and the same price as a premium monthly subscription to Paramount +. However, it would not be surprising if Disney + continues to increase your price little by little over time, like the increase that already occurred this year. Also emphasize that Paramount + is also going to launch its ad plan at $ 4.99 a month or so when HBO Max launches its version.

The HBO Max platform has been in the United States for a short time, and that is why they continue to announce new exclusive content for the platform. In the field of DC we have the Batgirl movie, the recent animated series “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “My Adventures with Superman”, plus all those series that we have known for a long time: “Peacemaker”, “Zatanna”, “Green Lantern “…