HBO Max already has an arrival date in Latin America

In a live event HBO has confirmed the arrival of HBO Max to Latin America and the Caribbean. The streaming platform, which encompasses a wide variety of WarnerMedia productions, will be available in 30 territories from June 29.

Subscribers to the service will be able to enjoy HBO exclusive content and premieres, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC and Cartoon Network. Likewise, they will be able to access, at no additional cost, the premieres of Warner Bros. movies, 35 days after their debut in theaters in Latin America.

“By combining HBO with the best of WarnerMedia’s catalog of movies and series, as well as locally produced content by master storytellers from Latin America, HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.” Johannes Larcher, Director of HBO Max International.

HBO sees the region as having great potential. In this sense, he has indicated that they will work in more than 100 local productions, of which 33 are already in process, which will be released as “Max Originals” within HBO Max.

These include the action comedy Búnker, the family drama Amarres, and the women’s soccer series Las Bravas, all produced in Mexico. There is also the youth drama Días de Gallos, which is being shot in Argentina.

What else can you see on HBO Max?

HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers in the region will also be able to access 10,000 hours of content which includes all seasons of iconic television series such as Friends, South Park, The Big Bang Theory, Wonder Woman, The Studio, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, among others.

Among the exclusive premieres already announced under the “Max Originals” brand are Nicki Minaj’s docuseries, the Legendary dance contest, The Flight Attendant series, the youth drama Genera + ion and the sci-fi story Raised by Wolves. In addition, they will be able to see the long-awaited Friends meeting, which, for now, will be exclusively on the platform and will not be offered on other streaming services.

The company has also revealed the prices of the service for the region, which you can check out in this article. Likewise, it has specified that those users who already have a subscription through Claro Video (Mexico), Claro (Brazil), Claro (Latam), Oi (Brazil), Tim (Brazil), TotalPlay (Mexico), VIVO (Brazil) , VTR (Chile), will have access to HBO Max at no additional cost.

