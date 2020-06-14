HBO Go will close its service, it is officially canceled | AP

WarnerMedia has decided close its HBO Go service, is it that Netflix will benefit from this decision they made ?, because it has currently positioned itself on one of the strongest platforms in the industry.

The streaming market worldwide generated estimated revenues of more than 30 billion dollars, according to estimates by the Video Advertising Bureau, comScore and Nielsen.

According to the financial report delivered by Netflix a few days ago, during the first quarter of 2020 it confirmed the new subscribers of the platform, adding to 15.8 million people who joined in the first 3 months of the year.

However, although the figures are high, in reality there are other services that are growing more and more and Netflix has been somewhat affected thus.

But now something strange has happened, as the franchise owned by WarnerMedia has decided close your HBO Go service and rename it as HBO Now, in order to boost its recently launched HBO Max service.

This was announced by Natalie Jarvey of The Hollywood Reporter through a tweet where he explained what would happen.

After significant brand confusion about HBO Max and all other HBO apps, WarnerMedia is officially canceling HBO Go and will rename HBO Now as simply HBO. «

Now with this Warner seeks to strengthen its recent brand to become a rival strong for Netflix.

The launch in the US market of the WarnerMedia streaming video service is quite good since it has generated a great interest in users.

This is due to the marketing work of the last weeks sharing a lot of content on social networks in which they show the public content that seeks to attract attention.

They also launched several promotions and proposals of content that seek to connect with a diversity of people where it stands out that they have the Harry Potter saga.

That is why the disappearance of HBO Go will only do beef up these efforts and making things more difficult for Netflix.