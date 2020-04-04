HBO gives free movies and series to pass this social distancing | INSTAGRAM

While everyone is sheltered at home, practicing a social distancing to avoid getting or spreading, many people find it a bit boring at home, so some companies have decided to give free content.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

HBO is one of these companies which cares that users have quality entertainment in these hard and difficult times.

The HBO series and movies can be seen on its streaming platform called HBO Now and HBO GO, where you will not need to have a subscription to access from this Friday, April 3.

You may also be interested: La Casa de Papel 4 has arrived on Netflix

A perfect opportunity to see all the series that DHL can, since it has some that are considered some of the best. It spent 8 years being broadcast on television and nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, in the category of Best Screenplay for a Drama Series, and won three awards.

Another classic that is available from today is The wire a police series that was also broadcast on television in 2002 and ended in 2008 also considered one of the greatest works of television of this century.

Read also: Nintendo Switch wants you to have a good time with accessible games

If you like stories about teenage vampires, True Bloo is available. For those who love comedy, they have Veep and Silicon Valley. If you want a drama, they will be able to see Succession, Six Feet Under and Ballers. Among the available movies are Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and The Great Lego Adventure, among many more.

SERIES

1. Ballers (5 seasons)

2. Barry (2 seasons)

3. Silicon Valley (6 seasons)

4. Six Feet Under (5 seasons)

5. The Sopranos (7 seasons)

6. Succession (2 seasons)

7. True Blood (7 seasons)

8. Veep (7 seasons)

9. The Wire (5 seasons)

FILMS

1. Arthur 2: On the Rocks

2. The Music of my Life – 89%

3. The Bridges of Madison – 89%

4. Crazy And Stupid Love – 78%

5. The Empire of the Sun – 70%

6. Forget Paris

7. Happy Feet 2: The Penguin – 46%

8. Isn’t It Romantic

9. The Great Lego Adventure 2

10. The Chosen One – 84%

11. My Dog Skip

12. Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

13. Peter Pan – 27%

14. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

15. The Girl in the Red Cloak – 10%

16. Small Foot – 72%

17. Storks: The Story They Didn’t Tell You – 64%

18. Sucker Punch: Surreal World – 24%

19. Unknown – 56%

DOCUMENTARIES

1. The Apollo

2. The Case Against Adnan Syed

3. Elvis Presley: The Searcher

4. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

5. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

6. Jane Fonda in Five Acts

7. McMillion $

8. True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

9. United Skates

10. We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Game of thrones is not available, but there is plenty of content to enjoy.

.