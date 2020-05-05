The fate of “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” (“Natalie Wood: Behind the scenes”) depended on an interview with Robert Wagner. Director Laurent Bouzereau knew it would be a delicate conversation. If it didn’t work, there would be no documentary. So it was the first thing he filmed.

“If there was nothing interesting there or ago that just seemed appropriate, we weren’t going to go through with the movie,” Bouzereau said.

With his stepdaughter Natasha Gregson Wagner in the interviewer’s chair, Wagner spent two days recounting the story of his wife’s life: his ups and downs, his first marriage, his second marriage, and how it ended with his tragic death in the waters. off the coast of Southern California at age 43.

“We didn’t want to do something that was just a love letter,” said Gregson Wagner, who also produced the film. “We really wanted to portray her and all of her humanity. Obviously we had to deal with that night and we had to deal with the controversy around it. “

And they did so in a frank, heartfelt, and emotional conversation that curious audiences will be able to see for themselves when the documentary opens on HBO Tuesday at 9 p.m. (New York time). And while it may be their fascination with Wood’s death that draws them in, it’s everything else that will keep them glued to the TV.

“If they don’t know Natalie Wood and they don’t love Natalie Wood, then they don’t love Hollywood, they don’t love movies,” said Bouzereau, who also directed the documentary “Five Came Back” (“The War in Hollywood”).

In “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind,” Bouzereau tells the story of Wood’s life through his belongings, photos, home videos made in Super 8 and 16mm (some of which his family had never seen), and interviews with those who They knew her better.

“We are not trying to do investigative journalism,” Bouzereau said. “We are telling the story of a family, the story of an incredible career, the story of a wife, of a mother and, finally, also the story of a tragedy.”

Wagner, ex-husband Richard Gregson, Robert Redford, Mia Farrow, their daughters and others provide their voices and stories, in some cases cathartically.

“I feel that for so long people perhaps out of respect for my parents did not speak publicly about my mom because she became somewhat vile. I think they were relieved to finally have the opportunity to share, “said Gregson Wagner. “They really wanted to talk about her, they wanted to tell her stories, they wanted to remember.”

Interviewees tell how Wood advocated for herself throughout her career. He fought for the freedom to choose his own projects while under contract in the studio system (which is the only reason he was able to perform in “West Side Story,” or “Love Without Barriers”) and fought for equal pay for “The Great Race”. Redford even credits Wood for boosting his career by using his influence to get him chosen for “Inside Daisy Clover” (“Intimacies of a Teenager”) when he was still relatively unknown.

Wood also tells part of his story through revealing archival interviews he has done over the years and an honest unpublished magazine article he wrote, titled “Public Property, Private Person,” which Gregson Wagner reads from the movie.

“It was super important to give him a voice,” said Bouzereau.

He was excited to discover that the actress’s cinematic decisions in the later stages of her career were somewhat autobiographical.

“He chose to act in movies that had themes and narratives that really dealt with issues that concerned him,” he said. “The films we discussed in the documentary became illustrations of Natalie herself.”

What the documentary is not, however, is an investigation of his death. They don’t speak to the police or the yacht captain Dennis Davern, and they never intended to do so. And both Christopher Walken and Wood’s sister Lana declined to participate.

But the interview with Wagner, the one that was “decisive” for the film, could be enough.

It was Bouzereau’s idea that Gregson Wagner did it. After Wood died, her 11-year-old daughter remained in California in the care of her stepfather, while she visited her father, Richard Gregson (who died in August).

“I really wanted to highlight that relationship,” said Bouzereau.

Gregson Wagner wanted the same. His stepfather, he said, “has been so (misrepresented) by people who don’t know him. He is incredibly forthcoming and genuine and authentic. ”

She said this movie shows him as the person she knows he is.

“We obviously didn’t argue the night she died very often, but it was important to me that he feel safe enough to tell about it,” he said. “He was able to tell his story on his terms.”

