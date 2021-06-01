HBO crime mystery with superb actresses

One of the television series that has given the most talk while its seven only episodes were released has been Mare of Easttown (2021). Created by American Brad Ingelsby to HBOEven novelist Stephen King has been commenting on it on Twitter. And it’s not that it doesn’t deserve the attention of moviegoers and film analysts; Despite its indisputable virtues, it has been slightly overrated.

His audiovisual manners are straightforwardThose opportune to develop this terrible story of secrets and violence and nothing else that could lead her to excel in that sense. But, for this humility in its resources, breathe pure respect for storytelling, the drama of its broken characters and the good work of the cast that gives them life in a beautiful way.

Incredible actresses for ‘Mare of Easttown’

HBO

The british Kate winslet, whom we all know thanks to her Ophelia in Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh, 1996), the Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic (James Cameron, 1997), Madeleine in Quills (Philip Kaufman, 2000), the young protagonist of Iris (Richard Eyre , 2001), Bitsey Bloom in The Life of David Gale (Alan Parker, 2003), Clementine Kruczynski in Forget About Me !, Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in Discovering Neverland (Michel Gondry, Marc Forster, 2004) or Joanna Hoffman in Steve Jobs (Danny Boyle, 2015), it’s perfect as Mare Sheehan.

It does not lack or spare any nuance to this skeptical and disenchanted detective; which, on the other hand, would make a good professional couple with a colleague of his, the nihilist Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) from True Detective (Matthew McConaughey, since 2014).

Another of the luxuries of Mare of Easttown is having the veteran Jean Smart, who played Lana Gardner in Frasier (David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee, 1993-2004), the Martha Logan of 24 (Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow, 2001-2010), Floyd Gerhardt in Fargo, the Melanie Bird of Legion (Noah Hawley, from 2014, 2017-2019) or Laurie Blake in Watchmen (Damon Lindelof, 2019). It is about an actress who conveys the idea that acting is an easy task to do. how natural and credible it comes out, also here as Helen Fahey.

And nothing negative can be attributed to the work of Julianne Nicholson (Boardwalk Empire), Angourie Rice (Black Mirror), Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Guy Pierce (Memento), David Denman (The Office) or Joe Tippett (The Morning Show) as Lori Ross, Siobhan Sheehan, Colin Zabel, Richard Ryan, Frank Sheehan and John Ross, or as their peers.

An experienced creative duo

HBO

Your boss, Brad Ingelsby, had come from writing the scripts for six feature films: The Dynamiter (Matthew Gordon, 2011), The Law of the Strongest (Scott Cooper, 2013), A Night to Survive (Jaume Collet-Serra, 2015), The American Woman (Jake Scott , 2018), El amigo (Gabriela Cowperthwaite, 2019) and The Way Back (Gavin O’Connor, 2020).

And the New York director Craig zobel, to deal with the sober Great World of Sound (2007), the awkward Compliance (2012), the correct Z for Zachariah (2015), some of the best episodes of The Leftovers (Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, 2014-2017), one from Outcast (Robert Kirkman, 2016-2017), Westworld (Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, from 2016) and American Gods (Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, 2017-2021), the ten from One Dollar (Jason Mosberg, 2018) and The Hunt (2020), a brutally playful film.

Poking at wounds

HBO

Lele Marchitelli (The Young Pope) contributed a minimalist soundtrack string and piano that fits in with the discreet spirit of the group. Some community montage smells like those in Upper Broadchurch (Chris Chibnall, 2013-2017). In fact, Mare of Easttown is more similar to this one because of its environment and its criminal elements despite the different country than, say, Open Wounds (Marti Noxon, 2018).

Of course, it does not have the trace of a procedural to use and not only because it is not: the construction of their fictional beings is determined and their tribulations and ties are of great importance. The interest of this HBO series, with unexpected humorous flashes, does not lie only in unraveling the lethal shifting mysteries with an investigation of police officers absorbed by them.

What he really intends is to unravel a dark well of heartbreaking miseries within a seemingly united community, and how it affects them deep down. Especially the protagonist, and that is why it was essential to have a beast of the trade like Kate Winslet. Because this actress who captivates us and her tough detective are the heart of the flawless, intricate and moving Mare of Easttown.

