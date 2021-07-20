HBO could premiere the series The Last of Us in 2022, according to the director | Entertainment

Kantemir Balagov, director of the pilot episode of The Last of Us, hints that the new HBO series will premiere in 2022.

Little by little we are getting to know new details about The Last of Us, the new hbo series based on the famous video game saga produced by Naughty dog and that it will have the collaboration of the creator of the franchise, Neil Druckmann, as well as that of Craig mazin, creator of the hit Chernobyl.

After having contemplated the first image of the cast in the filming of The Last of Us and having revealed Craig Mazin the number of episodes that the series The Last of Us will have, now Kantemir Balagov, the director of the pilot episode of the series, has dropped when one of the next could land on HBO Max series based on video games.

Through his official Instagram account, Balagov lists his past and future projects in his biography, updating that of the The Last of Us series adding a premiere date in 2022, although without specifying when that year will be when the series is launched on HBO Max.

At the moment the actors are confirmed in the cast of The Last of Us Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) as Joel, Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, Resistance) in the role of Ellie, Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate, Hala) playing Tommy, Merle dandridge (The Flight Attendant, Greenleaf) repeating the role of Firefly leader Marlene and Nico Parker (Dumbo, The Third Day) playing Sarah, Joel’s daughter.

So if all goes well The Last of Us series will be available in the HBO Max catalog sometime in 2022. Do you want to see this adaptation?

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.