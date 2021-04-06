HBO celebrates its Iron Anniversary

HBO celebrates 10 years since the premiere of ‘Game of Thrones“El Aniversario de Hierro will flood the channel with content for lovers of the franchise.”House of the Dragon‘, the next series set in his universe, will arrive in 2022.

On April 17, 2011, HBO premiered ‘Winter is coming‘, the first chapter of the promising’Game of Thrones‘, the series with which David benioff and DB Weiss intended to bring the world devised by George RR Martin in ‘Song of ice and fire‘, the novel river that seems like it will never end. Ten years, eight seasons, seventy-three episodes and not a few controversies later, ‘The Iron Anniversary‘is going to bring us back to Westeros.

Starting April 10, North American viewers will be able to enjoy the MaraThrone of ‘Game of Thrones‘With the full broadcast of the first season on HBO2 but, for fans from other latitudes, and for those who want to continue the old one for the 73 episodes of the series, the channel prepares a whole calendar of activities.

The cast members of ‘Game of Thrones‘will bring the fandom together to contribute ten different associations: Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, Human Rights Watch, International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNICEF, FilmAid. International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society and Trevor Project. A selection of fans and influencers will receive a personalized MaraThrone kit with fun essentials to aid them in their marathon viewing experiences, while six unique marathon “routes” will offer fans who want to experience the series in a whole new way. a little address. Viewers can choose from collections of episodes focused on the entire series, follow the Mother of Dragons through her fiery moments, travel with Arya to Braavos and beyond, enjoy the best battles, see how the Army of the Dead comes to life or relive the series.

Additionally, HBO will surprise three couples who got married in Westeros-themed ceremonies with special anniversary gifts of their own: “Thrones” -marked wine barrels, custom goblets, and elaborate cakes designed in partnership with local bakeries to represent the Targaryen Houses, Stark and Lannister.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products and its licensing partners have also teamed up to create a variety of special edition products that kick off the Iron Anniversary, including:

– A unique Imperial Egg from Fabergé, the world’s most iconic jewelery artist, inspired by Daenerys Targaryen and co-designed by the series’ costume designer, Michele Clapton. The egg includes a miniature crown designed by Clapton that represents the crown that Daenerys would have worn if she had taken the Iron Throne.

– Mikkeller, the Danish craft beer company, has launched a range of beers inspired by the series that will allow fans around the world to celebrate mug by mug. You can now toast with the first beer in the range, the so-called ‘Iron Anniversary IPA’.

– Funko has unveiled a new limited edition iron-textured collection of ‘Game of Thrones’ POP collectibles, plus new figures based on Arya Stark, Khal Drogo and many more.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

HBO

The best gifts for fans of Game of Thrones

Complete Collection (Blu-Ray)

elcorteingles.es

€ 154.00

Unisex flip flops

Havaianas elcorteingles.es

€ 12.25

Funko Jon Snow With Sword

Zavvi zavvi.es

€ 12.99

Monopoly Spanish version

Monopoly amazon.es

Blanket for bed

Game Of Thrones amazon.es

€ 24.99

Chalice The Seven Kingdoms Game of Thrones

Shirt

La Colmena t-shirts amazon.es

Ceramic jug

Game of Thrones amazon.es

€ 22.61

Scotch Whiskey, Limited Edition

Johnie Walker amazon.es

€ 27.54

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io