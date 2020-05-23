Los Angeles (USA), May 22 . .- Although the Emmy Awards gala has not yet been officially canceled, HBO has decided to donate a million dollars, which it previously used for its annual post-party and other promotional events. , to efforts to contain the coronavirus.

The money will go to the aid fund for the city of Los Angeles, the area most affected by the pandemic in the state of California (USA).

“We are proud to make this contribution from HBO instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and promotional events,” Casey Bloys, director of programming for the company, said in a statement.

The Emmy Gala is the first major award ceremony of the year, traditionally held in late summer and scheduled for September 20.

Although several months are missing and the level of alarm for the current coronavirus pandemic is unknown, there are several voices in Hollywood who bet that the traditional event will not be able to be held and will be replaced by a remote delivery.

The HBO party is considered one of the most important dates in the television business.

But canceling events could go much further.

The Hollywood Academy could be considering the possibility of postponing the 2021 Oscars gala, the specialized magazine Variety assured.

Several sources, who spoke anonymously, told the newspaper that the Academy is considering the postponement of the 93rd edition of the Oscars, scheduled for February 28 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (California).

In late April, the Academy made a series of changes to the Oscars rules to adapt them to the extraordinary context that keeps the vast majority of cinemas on the planet closed.

Thus, an exception was approved to allow films that have not been shown in theaters to be candidates for these awards.

