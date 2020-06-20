Social networks are no longer just a fun space, what happens in these spaces of social interaction has important repercussions in the offline world and the clearest example is what is happening now with HBO and Chumel Torres.

For nearly four years, the host and HBO Latin America have worked together to bring to the screen the show Chumel with Chumel Torres, which has, so far, 5 seasons.

According to what was published on the channel’s own page, this program “is a new type of opinion and analysis program. It is not a boring newscast, it is not a newscast, it is not another talk show. «

Although the success of this production has allowed it to air for about four years, now, and due to recent events, it will no longer air indefinitely.

The HBO statement

This was announced by HBO Latin America through a press release sent to the media in which he explained that due to the latest comments published by Chumel Torres, this program will be suspended while the relevant investigations are carried out.

From time to time, the document sent by the channel states:

“In light of the recent allegations regarding comments made by Chumel Torres on social networks, HBO Latin America has decided to suspend the broadcast of the CHUMEL CON CHUMEL TORRES program until further notice, while we carry out an investigation into them.

HBO Latin America is recognized for bringing productions to the screen that generate reflection and promote the discussion of crucial issues in our society, such as diversity, inclusion and non-discrimination. ”

The movement of the channel is a measure to take care of his reputation in a situation that seems to have gotten out of control for the influencer as well.

What happened

Last Tuesday, Conapred announced from its social networks the cancellation of a forum on discrimination and racism after the announced participation of driver Chumel Torres will generate controversy.

Users on social networks criticized Conapred’s decision for adding Torres in this digital event, arguing that the influencer was also not an authoritative voice to speak about the subject after this character bases much of his humor on jokes related to discrimination and classism.

After the stir caused in social networks and various communication spaces, during his morning conference yesterday, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, made reference to what happened around Chumel Torres.

The president censured in his morning conference the invitation made by Conapred to Chumel Torres.

« They are therefore people characterized by despising others, truly racist, racist, discriminatory comments, demonstrated and now it turns out that for a forum against discrimination, you are invited, it is as if for a forum on human rights, you invite a torturer » , affirmed the president when pointing to the driver but without mentioning his name.

To this Chumel responded with a series of comments in a mocking tone, while announcing the holding of a forum organized by him and some organizations that fight against discrimination.

To this were added a series of messages published by Chumel that were classified as macho and discriminatory, where the name of the youtuber Yuya came out.

The decision made by HBO makes it clear that what happens on social networks does not stay on these platforms; For brands, influencers and other players, these spaces have become an extension of their image, where (without recognizing tones or true intentions) each publication can add or detract from its reputation.

