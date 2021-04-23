HBO and HBO Max exceed 44 million subscribers in the United States

WarnerMedia has taken stock of its data for the last fiscal quarter, January through March 2021, revealing updated figures from HBO and HBO Max during its first quarter earnings report. Figures about which there is a lot of interest because they represent the first great months of the HBO Max platform, having strong premieres such as “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” or “Godzilla vs. Kong ”, although it should also be noted that they practically arrived at the end of March.

According to the official data provided by the company, HBO and HBO Max currently have 44.2 million subscribers combined in the United States., which represents an increase compared to the 41.5 million they had at the end of 2020 and more than 33.5% compared to subscribers in March 2020 (33.1 million). HBO Max ended the quarter with 40.6 million subscribers, 7% more than in December (30.9 million). Outside the United States we are talking about 19.7 million subscriptions for HBO, which translates into 63.9 million subscribers worldwide between HBO and HBO Max.

In terms of competition between other streaming services, HBO and HBO Max continue to lag far behind Amazon Prime and Disney +, which recently surpassed 200 million and 100 million subscribers, respectively. All in all, AT&T expects to have accumulated between 120 and 150 million subscribers for HBO and HBO Max by the end of 2025, doubling its original five-year subscriber goal. Nevertheless, in economic terms, it would be much more profitable HBO. The comparison of average revenue per user is as follows:

$ 11.72 average for each HBO Max + HBO subscription in the US $ 4.03 for Disney + $ 11 for Netflix

In other words, WarnerMedia earns practically triple that of Disney +, for example. In economic data, this represents about $ 475 million in revenue in the first quarter for Warner.

Looking ahead, AT&T now looks forward to reach between 67 and 70 million HBO and HBO Max subscribers worldwide by the end of 2021, topping its previous projection of 61 million.

The surge in HBO and HBO Max numbers is attributed to the premiere of such popular series as “The Undoing” and “The Flight Attendant,” along with the hybrid release of “Wonder Woman 1984” late last December, although it had its repercussion in that month its estla continued in the following weeks.

Recall that WarnerMedia announced its controversial plan to release the entire Warner Bros. movie lineup by 2021 using that same mixed approach, with titles opening in theaters the same day they begin airing on HBO Max for a month in the United States. . Under this strategy, despite being available in streaming, “Godzilla vs. Kong ”has exceeded expectations at the box office. The film is expected to make a profit of $ 96.4 million, even with key markets such as Brazil and much of Europe closed due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For this reason, it is speculated that WarnerMedia will modify its plans and give some of its films an exclusive screening in theaters later this year, also assuming that there is a significant mass of people vaccinated.

Of all the Warner Bros. films of 2021 that could be released exclusively in theaters, “Dune” is believed to be the most likely candidate, as even some actors, its director Denis Villeneuve or Legendary Pictures, the main financier of the film , are pushing for it to be released in theaters first. At the same time, some industry analysts cite the performance of “Godzilla vs. Kong ”as proof that“ Dune ”would benefit from a hybrid approach.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter