Hazteoir asks the mayor of Getafe to remove a school guide with messages such as ‘Masturbation is cool’

The Hazteoir association has started a collection of signatures asking the mayor of Getafe, Sara Hernández, to remove a school guide where expressions like ‘Masturbation is cool’ or ‘Turn off the TV and turn on your clitoris!’.

As indicated by the association on its website, “with these and other aberrant slogans, the socialist mayor of Getafe, Sara Hernández, has published a guide for children and young people in the town with the intention that have satisfactory sexual relations. “

Likewise, they have highlighted that in this guide ‘Gender rebels’ “the objective of the authors is break genitalist, androcentric, phallocentric, penetrocentric and heteronormative vision that, according to them, society (that is, we, their parents) teach our children. “

“We are not going to allow radical feminists to manipulate children and they place them against their parents as they do in communist regimes, “they added.

On April 13, the councilor of Vox, Ignacio Díaz Lanza, criticized the mayor during the celebration of the municipal plenary session for the distribution of the guide, which he described as “shameful”, adding that it was “indoctrinate primary school children”.

For her part, the mayor ironically asked the Vox councilor if he did not understand “some concept like clitoris or intercourse” and that “in this regard there are some magnificent professionals in the Department of Education and in the Department of Feminisms so that they can help him.”

“It is a clear gesture of this government team that all the boys and girls of Getafe, all the adolescents, all the young men and women of the municipality have clearly and evidently satisfying sex, and clearly and evidently egalitarian, “he concluded.