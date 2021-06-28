Hazard’s possible injury sets off alarms ahead of the quarterfinals

06/28/2021 at 9:03 AM CEST

Belgium has allowed himself to dream of lifting the Euro 2020 after beating Portugal 1-0. Eden Hazard’s little brother, Thorgan, has been the one who has certified the team’s passage to the next phase, where they will receive the Azzurri in a duel that promises to be dizzying. However, when everything seemed to be going well for the whole they have all jumped the alarms.

The Belgian team did not have the possession of the meeting and neither has it raised a particularly precious match. However, he was able to prevail without problems thanks to Thorgan’s goal.

Nevertheless, his brother has returned to be the protagonist due to injuries. In the 62nd minute, he asked for the change, hurting his leg, specifically the inner thigh, a place where he has already suffered a few ailments.

This has set off alarms for the next phase of the competition. Italy is quite a tough team and they have had very good results, so Belgium could need all its stars to face and have chances against the transalpinos.