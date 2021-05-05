Hazard’s laughs with his former Chelsea teammates outrage Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has been marked forever by a large part of the fans of the Real Madrid. Not so much because of his participation in the Stamford Bridge game, which was low if not null, but because of his attitude after the meeting.

Had barely whistled Daniele orsato the end of the game that consummated the elimination of the club that pays him, when the camera went to the Belgian. Hazard was caught greeting his former teammates and friends from the Chelsea with a effusiveness, laughter and joy It seemed that he too had qualified for the Champions League final.

Hazard, a footballer who has made the news more for his injuries and poor fitness (which he has given to make him a commercial man for chocolate bars in the supermarkets of his country) that due to his actions in the field, he made it clear with this image that be eliminated from the Champions he cared rather little, or at least he did not assume it with the sadness of others, as Casemiro or own Sergio Ramos. The white captain was also one of those indicated, but in no case did it occur to him to show himself publicly laughing.

It will be necessary to see if this scene has consequences. The lack of players in Zidane’s squad does not give much room for sports penalties, although for what Hazard has done in his last appearances there would not be much difference either.