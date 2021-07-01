‘Hazard Zone’ from ‘Battlefield 2042’ aims to compete with ‘Warzone’

Hazard Zone from Battlefield 2042 will be DICE’s answer to the most popular battle royales on the market. Although it all started as a rumor, now there is no doubt that this modality will try to overshadow games like Warzone, Fortnite and PUBG, among others. The information has been confirmed by Play Magazine, a British video game magazine that had exclusive access to new title information.

According to the aforementioned media, Hazard Zone will be one of the main protagonists of EA Play 2021, an event that will take place next July 22. It is expected that that same day the first details of a third game mode that still does not have an official name will be revealed. However, Tom Henderson, the most trusted leaker of Battlefield 2042, anticipated that internally he is known as “Battlefield HUB” and will include remastered maps, weapons and vehicles from previous installments.

When DICE introduced Battlefield 2042, it made it clear that it will not include a battle royale. So … what will Hazard Zone be and why does he intend to become a serious rival to Warzone? Play Magazine ensures that the gameplay “It will move the concept of battle royale in a way that only Battlefield can do”. Although the phrase does not say much, it is clear that the Swedish study will bet on some essential mechanics of the battle royale.

Will Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone be inspired by Escape from Tarkov?

Official image of ‘Hazard Zone’

In one of his multiple reports, the aforementioned Tom Henderson noted that Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone takes inspiration from Escape from Tarkov. We are talking about a multiplayer game that has become quite popular in recent years for offering a competitive and survival experience. However, it has remained on the sidelines of battle royale. It stands out for mixing the classic gameplay of an FPS with some mechanics inherited from RPGs.

It is also speculated that Hazard Zone will be free to play and it will have support for more than 100 simultaneous players. As reliable as Henderson’s information tends to be, you always have to take these reports with a grain of salt and wait for an official response. It is a fact that Battlefield 2042 will have a presence during EA Play 2021 and we surely know more details about Hazard Zone and the rumored Battlefield HUB. Battlefield 2042 will be available on October 22 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

