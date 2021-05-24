Hazard is not happy in Madrid: he wants to return to Chelsea



Hazard has not been able to meet expectations in Madrid.

Photo: Clive Rose / Getty Images

Edu Aguirre, in the program The beach bar, gave a exclusive referring to Eden Hazard: he is not happy in Madrid and wants to return to Chelsea. Aguirre is a journalist dedicated to covering the Real Madrid source, and he usually gives this type of information. The Belgian would have decided to take a stance on his future, especially given the very possible arrival of Kylian Mbappé to the merengue club.

“Hazard is not happy in Madrid, he has not adapted to Madrid. Hazard considers that the arrival of Mbappé leaves him out. This is what he has told his environment. And the priority is to return to ChelseaAguirre pointed out in the program.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE from @ EduAguirre7 🚨 💣 “HAZARD WANTS TO LEAVE REAL MADRID” ⚠️ “He thinks that the ARRIVAL of MBAPPÉ leaves him out” ‼ ️ “HE WANTS to return to CHELSEA” #ChiringuitoHazard pic.twitter.com/PqhHnFVNBJ – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 24, 2021

Eden Hazard It has not met the expectations they had placed on it. In two years he has only played 30 La Liga games, a smaller number of games than he added in each of his years at Chelsea. He barely adds 5 goals. His performance has been diminished by injuries, which have been in excess. Beyond that, he has not been in good physical shape either, even when he has been healthy. Leaving Real Madrid may be the best news for both parties.