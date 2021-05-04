“Hazard is going to be an important factor”

05/04/2021 at 5:11 PM CEST

Danish Andreas Christensen, Chelsea player, said on Tuesday that the Belgian Eden Hazard, former player of the English team and now in the ranks of Real Madrid, will be an “important factor” in the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions League this Wednesday.

The Belgian player returned after a long injury a few weeks ago and enjoyed his first start with Real Madrid last weekend against Osasuna in LaLiga Santander.

“Everyone in this club can only say good things about Eden. That has not changed. We know about his quality and what he has done for the club. He is going to be an important factor for the game.”, assured the Dane at a press conference.

Hazard returned to play against his old club in the first leg, in the game that ended 1-1, but could start this Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, in his first return to his home.

“He is a player who always has good movements on the field. I have seen him grow up here and we know him very well.”Christensen added.

“At this point in the season all the games are very difficult and count for a lot. It may be the most important game of my career, yes.”

On the defensive reliability of the team, the Danish center-back admitted that they are a very difficult team to score – they have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games-, but he denied that there is extra pressure for it, since they know that upstairs they also have very good people.

“When we don’t have the ball, we want to tease and be a horrible team to play against. When we have the ball, we want to play,” he said.