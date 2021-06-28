Hazard and De Bruyne would arrive for the semis, but difficult for the quarters with Italy

06/28/2021 at 6:22 PM CEST

.

Belgian footballers Eden Hazard Y Kevin de Bruyne, injured against Portugal, do not suffer “structural damage” and it will be difficult for them to reach the quarterfinal against Italy Friday, but they could be ready for a hypothetical semifinal, said Monday the coach of Belgium, Robert Martinez.

“It is early, but I can communicate the initial information from the medical department. It is quite positive for both of us. They will stay with the group. It has no structural damage. We play against the clock, the game is on Friday and it is very difficult for them to arrive. We will go day by day, “he said Martinez at a press conference.

The Spanish coach added that the forward of the Real Madrid and the captain of the Manchester City could be available for a hypothetical semi-final, if Belgium beats Italy. Medical information says that if he had started in the next phase they could play, “he said. Martinez.