Haymon gave up his bargaining chip and DAZN revived his own

Al Haymon got off his cloud and DAZN did the same with his. The powerful businessman, abandoned his idea of ​​managing the Plant vs. Canelo in his own way and gave up on that impossible idea (according to Eddie Hearn) of forcing Canelo to fight on Showtime and then several more fights, if he wanted to unify with the IBF monarch.

There was a threat to leave the management and now it seems that the fight is going. To the point that this week on social networks, Eddy Reynoso wrote that “good news is on the way.” This is supposed to be the confirmation of the September fight.

DAZN, for its part, did its part and took advantage of the confusion to remind everyone who is putting the money in and to remind Eddie Hearn that he has a five-year contract with them to get him the best fights.

And for a platform that has lost so much money, that has been for sale, that has had to go out to ask for money and even feared for its closure, the fight of your dreams is still the trilogy. And he is asserting it. Forget Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

DAZN put on his pants and is going to demand that if it is not with Plant it is with Golovkin and if it goes against Plant, then it is Golovkin. How and why? We explain it to you in the video.