Haymon and a lot of money, convince Pacquiao and goes against Spence

It is the news of the day and announced on a key day, the Philippine auction ended and Manny Pacquiao will face the one who once ruled out facing him when he saw his size up close: Errol Spence Jr. It will be on August 21, in a PPV from Las Vegas And in advance it is a coup that impresses from the promotional point of view, the one that PBC ends up placing in all its competition.

If in advance Haymon had surprised with the quality of the schedule scheduled with Showtime, there is no doubt that this fight is something like the jewel in the crown. Manny Pacquiao was in these last months the object of desire of all. It is clear that the Philippine senator and the next hopeful for the presidency of his country had put his latest cartridge on the market and called for auction.

Its price was even known: forty million dollars. A millionaire clown was managed with Conor McGregor, Ryan and Mikey Garcia sounded, the fight against Terence Crawford in Abu Dhabi was very close to taking place, until there was an agreement with PBC and the fight will be against Spence.

We have to wait for it to be confirmed if it is a unification of titles, since Manny is super champion in recess and it remains to be known what the Filipino takes in terms of money, both the contract and the PPV percentages.

It is clear that Haymon came to the price and positioned Errol Spence to pick up that legacy as the highest bidder and a qualitative leap to the first level. Even reaching the first place in the Libra for Libra. Of course, first he has to beat Pacquiao and overcome some unavoidable weight clause.

But that is secondary or subject for another story. With the announcement of this Friday, the one that triumphed was the PBC business and as many promoters often remember it: when it comes to hitting each other in a ring, business comes first and sport comes second. And not always.