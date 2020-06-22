In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It is one of the fashion watches within the Xiaomi product ecosystem. This is the Haylou Solar watch, a product closer to the activity bracelet than the smartwatch, but with a format that shows how quickly the design of its watches has evolved.

The previous models were square and with mediocre screens, but this Haylou Solar has a circular screen that is easy to see in sunlight and maintains a minimum price :, only € 33 with free shipping at GearBest.

Smart watch with 12 sports tracking, heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and round design with 1.28 inch screen.

This watch has everything you can look for from an activity monitor. Obviously monitoring sports and activities, such as running, cycling, hiking, yoga, soccer, indoor running, spinning or rowing among other disciplines.

It includes a heart rate monitor to count the pulsations, which in combination with data such as your age, weight, height and the physical activity you do every day, can give you a few indications of how to improve your health.

It has a good design with metal case and 1.28-inch circular screen. further its battery offers up to 30 days of traditional use no need to recharge, so goodbye to the problems of having to charge it every day.

It has resistance to dust and water thanks to its IP68 certification, therefore you can wet it, but it is not recommended to put it in the water, such as swimming. It will also track your sleep to find out how many hours you sleep, but also which of those hours you have actually rested.

You can get this Haylou Solar in black with black silicone strap for just € 33.70 on GearBest. Shipping is totally free and is shipped by traditional airmail.

Remember that you can pay with PayPal at GearBest, adding a layer of protection as purchased in case you do not receive your product as it should.

