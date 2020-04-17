If anyone has been busy with mind and hands lately, that’s Hayley Williams. On his solo project, he’s been constantly releasing songs and EPs from his Petals for Armor project, which will culminate in a full-length album on May 8. Today (April 16), the Paramore singer shared her latest song, “Why We Ever,” along with a video that Williams herself shot last fall.

Hayley Williams took her Instagram account and told all her fans that “Why We Ever” was one of the first songs he wrote for his solo project. “In December 2018, I bought Pro Tools, an interface and some speakers and decided to learn something new. These moments are from my first attempt (we are talking about time / phase / melody… etc! ”.

Williams went on to provide context for the time in his life when he wrote this song: “It was at the lowest point it had been in some time. My sadness shows. Now I look back and I recognize that tonight is the beginning of a new season of my life, where I take responsibility for learning to love better.. I have been very disappointed in love. This was the beginning of recognizing my bad patterns and recognizing that I am ready to overcome them. Thanks @micahtawlks for helping to finish and reimagine this for the album. ”

“Why We Ever” is the ninth song released from Petals for Armor. In February, Williams released the project’s first EP, which contains tracks such as “Simmer,” “Cinnamon” and “Leave It Alone.” Over the past month and a half Hayley also released the tracks “Over Yet,” “My Friend,” and “Roses / Lotus / Violet / Iris,” a collaboration with Boygenius. With this rhythm, his fans should be more than happy and excited for May 8 to arrive and share his entire new album.