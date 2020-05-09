To shake off all kinds of perception about her, the lead singer of Paramore, Hayley williams, made up a debut solo album that breaks with everything we knew about her. In charge of production is Taylor York, guitarist of the band that made us sing to the fullest with “Ain’t It Fun”, surprised us with how well he does it in a field so separated from pop punk.

Watch on YouTube

Full of surprises, his three-part album titled Petals for Armor it brings new elements into each song, with structures that come out of the conventional and is lyrically a fresh air for the 31-year-old American.

We can see slight similarities when Williams shouts in “Sudden Desire” between distortions, for example, but moving away from the pop punk of one of the most recognized bands in the genre was not easy, and We talked to her about that a few weeks ago.

Watch on YouTube

Moments like “Dead Horse” show the vocalist’s impeccable work, as a song that is musically happy contrasts with a more solemn lyrics, and works naturally.

With a brief introduction about her depression, she continues her foray into alternative pop, which made her experiment with sounds that we would never have thought the vocalist of a punk band would choose.

And what about that voice that you like so much?

Throughout the album, for example, Hayley Williams’ whispered voice is a constant that adds ambience and manages to return the most intimate songs, such as “My Friend”. Just like he told us in the exclusive interview for Sopitas.com, his voice has found a unique path. “I think if I started listening to the first Paramore records now I would know exactly who I was trying to sound like, or even where I was emulating some other artist. On the other hand, if I listen to the latest albums I feel like listening to myself, I can hear the personal growth that I have achieved so far. ”

Songs like “Over Yet” and “Why We Ever” also demonstrate Williams’ triumph in creating uptempo, relatable, and digestible songs. We can put these themes more directed towards synth pop to any audience and they will work, including as material for the charts, not so obscure.

There are the iconic spaces on this album, such as “Roses / Lotus / Violet / Iris”, which is a ballad in which she uses a section of strings and a set of voices to create the atmosphere of this gem found in the second part of the disc.

Watch on YouTube

And what about the lyrics?

Lyrically, it shows that Williams has had a whole trip since her divorce in 2015, but you have come to a good place. Looking inward, seeking to understand her emotions from the past, and with much acceptance, she aspires to have a little peace.

And for skeptics about this experimental endeavor, all you have to do is focus on listening to “Watch Me While I Bloom” to convince yourself that Hayley Williams is only on her first solo album. own sound and voice. In an electronic environment, the message he creates is liberating, well thought out and carried with the melody he uses. One of the best moments of the album:

Watch on YouTube

With fifteen songs, Hayley Williams achieves a debut that confirms her as more than a unique frontwoman who overcame the fear of going solo. Giving the world the messages after being lost, and presenting it on such a well-made album can put us in front of a new soloist, but also quite well known.

Tracklist

1.- Simmer

2.- Leave It Alone

3.- Cinnamon

4.- Creepin ’

5.- Sudden Desire

6.- Dead Horse

7.- My Friend

8.- Over Yet

9.- Roses / Lotus / Violet / Iris

10.- Why We Ever

11.- Pure Love

12.- Taken

13.- Sugar on the Rim

14.- Watch Me While I Bloom

15.- Crystal Clear