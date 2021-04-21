Hayden Panettiere’s ex, Brian Hickerson sentenced to 45 days in prison for domestic violence. Hayden’s ex-boyfriend was sentenced to 45 days in prison, following his arrest in July 2020 for assaulting the actress.

Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in county jail following multiple domestic violence charges involving the 31-year-old Nashville actress in recent years.

On Tuesday, April 20, he did not respond to the two charges of assault on a wife or girlfriend, an LA prosecutor’s spokesman told E! News.

Brian Hickerson was sentenced to four years of probation, must attend domestic violence classes and must pay a $ 500 fine. He also received a five-year restraining order from the prosecution’s office. Hickerson is due to turn himself in to serve in prison on May 7.

Brian Hickerson was arrested in Los Angeles in July 2020 when he faced 8 criminal charges, including domestic violence and assault, allegedly occurring during his relationship of more than a year with Hayden. His bail was set at $ 320,000. On July 17, he pleaded not guilty to all 8 counts. Hayden was granted days before, a restraining order against him.

That same day, Hayden Panettiere took to Twitter about her experience, hoping to help other women break out of such abusive relationships and seek the help they need and deserve.

So, Ex of Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson sentenced to 45 days in prison. If you want to know more about this Hayden and Brian story, you can see the posts here. I’m glad you left it.

Share this news!