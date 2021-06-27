Hayden Christensen could star in Darth Vader series on Disney Plus

When a few months ago it was confirmed that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader, social networks exploded with happiness. The 40-year-old actor will don the cape and helmet for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, a production that will reunite him with Ewan McGregor after a long time, but things could be even better. New information holds that Hayden It would also be considered for a series starring the famous dark lord. Excellent times are coming for fans of Star wars, both on the big screen and on the small screen.

Hayden was the one who was in charge of playing the youth version of Anakin Skywalker in the prequels of Star wars. Little by little we witnessed his conversion to the dark side of the Force, he was seduced by the will of Darth Sidious and dragged his wife Padme and their two children, Luke and Leia, into tragedy. By the end of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%, we see him totally turned into the fearsome villain that for so many years has marked pop culture. Now, after a long time, Lucasfilm is bringing him back for a new performance in the faraway galaxy.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Disney and Lucasfilm are seriously considering a solo adventure starring Darth Vader for the small screen. Details about the alleged production have not been revealed, so we will have to wait for an official confirmation in the future, or not, if it is unreal. Without a doubt, the return of Hayden with his own series like Darth Vader would be completely spectacular, although it would raise doubts about what story to tell for him; only the future will bring us new answers.

It is not the first time that a series has been discussed for Darth Vader on Disney Plus and it will surely not be the last. Some fans think that the character has already been introduced numerous times and we are very aware of his entire history, from childhood to the exact moment of his death; Perhaps the series would serve to learn more about the character during his years in the service of the Empire, it is an alternative. The truth is that the idea has enough potential to become a fan favorite, will Lucasfilm dare to take it forward?

At the moment, Lucasfilm has already had enough success with The Mandalorian – 91% at the end of last year and now with Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 95%. Din Djarin’s series was a great success for the studio and he intends to exploit it to the last consequences; Pedro Pascal has already proven to be a leading character and will be part of the family Star wars for a time. What are the plans the showrunners have for the character in the upcoming season? Now he has separated from Grogu and we have no clear idea about the path he will take.

Meanwhile, filming for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series continues. It will take place just eight years after the events seen in Revenge of the Sith, so we will run into a somewhat older Obi, full of wisdom and new adventures, and perhaps a very young Luke and Leia. At the moment it does not have a release date but at some point not so far away it will be placed on the Disney Plus platform. Will it become the best Disney Plus series to date? The galaxy far away still has many fascinating journeys left to present to fans and those on the small screen are turning out to be the best.

