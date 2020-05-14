By Sebastian Quiroz

05/14/2020 2:16 pm

Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki are recognized for their hard work in the world of animation, which is not done under a strict standard of time, but each project progresses at its own pace. In this way, Toshio Suzuki, producer of the animation studio, has revealed that Miyazaki’s next film still needs approximately three years more production.

In a recent interview, Suzuki revealed that only 36 minutes have been completed of the next Miyazaki movie, known as Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?). Similarly, it has revealed that the current pandemic caused by COVID-19 has not affected this production so far. This is what he commented:

“The movie Hayao Miyazaki is working on right now is a great fantastic story. We are still drawing everything by hand, but it takes longer to complete a movie because we are drawing more pictures. So, there are more drawings to draw than before. When we were doing My Neighbor Totoro [1988], we only had eight entertainers. We did Totoro in eight months. [Para] the current movie that Hayao Miyazaki is working on, we have 60 animators, but we can only produce one minute of animation in one month. That means 12 months a year, you get 12 minutes of film. “

Another interesting point in his interview was the concern he had at the beginning when Miyazaki confessed that he wanted to leave the retreat to make another ambitious animated film. However, over time he has dealt with his concerns and is currently excited for the project under development.

“Many directors make movies over and over throughout their careers as they get older. When Miyazaki came back and said he wanted to make a movie again, I actually said it wasn’t a great idea because he had already accomplished so much already. You can’t go back and do something you’ve already done in the past, you have to do something different. One of the ideas that came out of that was, why not spend more time and spend more money [para hacer una película]? So that’s one of the new approaches. “

For the moment unknown when Miyazaki’s next film will hit theaters, but we will probably have more news until 2023. On similar topics, this is how Miyazaki was convinced to take his movies to various streaming platforms. Similarly, you can now visit the Ghibli museum virtually.

