Hayao Miyazaki sees Demon Slayer as Ghibli’s rival – Tomatazos

In recent weeks it came as a surprise, not only to anime fans, but to the general public, to learn that the movie Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train – 100%, it was a massive success around the world, with $ 474.6 million raised so far. Months earlier, the film had drawn attention for surpassing Spirited Away – 97% as the highest grossing Japanese film worldwide. Now, thanks to Toshio Suzuki, one of the founders of Studio Ghibli, we know that director Hayao Miyazaki considers Demon slayer as a rival to your company.

Miyazaki is adored among anime fans, and even admired by non-anime fans; The reason is that his works tend to display a beauty and stories that do not fit with the majority of animated series that come from Japan to this side of the world. He himself has expressed himself in uncomplimentary terms towards “otakus”, anime fans who, in his opinion, give a bad image to the industry.

As to Demon slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba), this is a special case, as it has surpassed Ghibli in popularity in Japan and abroad. Miyazaki had already been questioned in an interview recorded by a fan in the middle of the street at the end of last year, and although on that occasion he said that he did not care if Spirited Away It was outclassed, now we have a slightly different version of the story.

On a Fuji TV show (via Comic Book), Toshio suzuki He spoke about current Ghibli projects, and the Demon Slayer topic came to light, these were his words:

[Miyazaki] says to me: ‘It seems that Kimetsu [no Yaiba] it’s a great success. ‘ Actually, I have not seen the anime or read the manga it is based on, but I have heard it from other people, so I gave [a Miyazaki] a basic description of it, and said [asintiendo solemnemente], ‘Yeah, an anime like that will be a hit.’

Perhaps those responsible for the most recent film of Demon slayer should be flattered to be regarded as rivals by a living legend like Hayao Miyazaki. The director, for his part, is working on a new film, the first since The Wind Rises – 88%; is about How Do You Live?, adaptation of the book of the same name written by Yoshino Genzaburo. Miyazaki is also responsible for the highly celebrated Princess Mononoke – 92%, The Incredible Moving Castle – 87% and Ponyo and the Secret of the Little Mermaid – 92%.

On the other hand, Demon slayer is an anime based on the successful manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, which began publication in 2016. The animated adaptation arrived in April 2019 and a second season is expected in 2021. The film, whose original title is Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen, is the continuation of the first season; It was directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by the Ufotable studio.

The overwhelming success of the Demon slayer It shows that the impact of anime in the West is as valid as a few years ago, and perhaps longer. Among the first animes that managed to become favorites of millions we have Dragon ball Y Saint Seiya (Knights of the Zodiac), in the new century came InuYasha, Naruto Y One piece, and now we have Attack on Titan, Hero academy Y Demon slayer, among others. There is no doubt that the future of Japanese animation is promising, with new projects always in development, and Hollywood is always looking for which anime or manga it can adapt; in most cases the result is disastrous, but we have an exceptional case with Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55%, a film well received by critics and fans.

