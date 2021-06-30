Hawks tie Eastern Conference final

06/30/2021 at 06:10 CEST

.

The Hawks tied the Bucks 2-2 the Eastern Conference final after a clear victory by 110-88 that the Atlanta team achieved not counting his star, point guard Trae Young, and who was seen for sentencing in the third quarter when Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured left knee and had to leave the court. The Bucks star, who suffers from a hyperextended knee, wasn’t the only player who had to leave the court early. In the fourth quarter, Clint Capela, the Hawks center, also went to the locker room after being elbowed in the eye. But with or without Antetokounmpo, the Hawks gave the Bucks no choice, who at no point in the game were ahead on the scoreboard and who lost 25 points.

The top scorer of the night was Lou williams, who replaced Young, also injured in the third game played on Sunday, with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal. The Hawks escort Bogdan Bogdanovic made 20 points (6 of 11 triples), 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

In the bucks Jrue Holiday ended up with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists, Khris Middleton scored 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, and Antetokounmpo had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 stopper.

Without Trae Young on the floor – the point guard hurt his right ankle in the closing seconds of the third quarter of Sunday’s game – the Hawks had a new challenge on their hands.

Young’s absence

Saying Young is staple for Atlanta is an understatement. And it is not only because of the scoring ability of the point guard, who scored 48 points in the first game of the Eastern Conference final. With Young on the court, the rest of the Hawks players are more effective facing the basket. A recent analysis indicates that during the playoffs, when Young is on the track, the Hawks score an average of 111.2 points per 100 possessions. But when the point guard is on the bench, the figure drops to 90.2 points per 100 possessions. And the Hawks defend better with Young, too.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have been the best defensive team during the playoffs. Young’s absence wasn’t the only thing in favor of the Milwaukee team in Tuesday’s game. The Bucks returned to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta with all the inertia, after two consecutive victories that had advanced them 2-1 in the series against the Hawks.

The Hawks stampeded. A suffocating defense awaited Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Holiday and company every time they entered the home team’s midfield. The Bucks felt the pressure from the first seconds. Holiday and Middleton missed the Bucks’ first two downs while Bogdanovic and Huerter scored their pitches. Antetokounmpo was not right either. Young’s replacement Lou Williams was quickly circling the ball around the perimeter, looking for the player in the best position to score. In three minutes, the Hawks had gone 8 points, 10-2, thanks to baskets from Bogdanovic, Huertere, Capela and Williams. Only Collins hadn’t made a basket.

Initial stampede of the Hawks

Mike Budenholzer was forced to call a timeout to avoid a repeat of Sunday’s game, when the Hawks moved 15 points ahead of the Bucks in the opening minutes of the first quarter. The Bucks reacted and with 1.16 remaining, they tied the game 19-19, although the first 12 minutes ended with a slight advantage for the Hawks, 25-22, thanks to two consecutive triples from Gallinari. Although the Bucks were only 3 points behind the Hawks, Budenholzer had reason to be concerned: The Hawks were playing better defense without Young and, for the first time this season, Antetokounmpo finished the first quarter without scoring a single point. The Greek star had missed the only two shots he tried, including a 3 that didn’t even graze the rim.

The second quarter maintained the same dynamic: a stifling defense of the Hawks that put two men on Giannis as the power forward got close to the paint, and a fluid attack with great ball movement. Plus, the Hawks bench was working like never before. Up front, the Antetokounmpo-Middleton pair, who finished off the Hawks in Game 3, only shone occasionally, as in the high pass Middleton threw for the Greek to execute a spectacular dunk that left the score at 39-30. But the Bucks weren’t working and when the break came, the Hawks had a 13-point lead, 51-38.

Antetokounmpo injury

Williams was the Hawks’ leading scorer, with 13 points, but the rest of the points were distributed fairly evenly among the rest of the team’s players. Kris Dunn was the only one who hadn’t scored in the first 24 minutes. In the Bucks, Antetokounmpo had only 6 points while Middleton had 8. No one in Milwaukee had broken the 10-point barrier. Additionally, Antetokounmpo had made three shots that hadn’t even touched the rim, including two free throws.

The break didn’t help the Bucks. And with 7 minutes remaining, the play that would end up determining the fate of the match took place. Antetokounmpo injured his left knee in a clash with Capela under the Bucks’ rim. The Greek player’s knee bent in the opposite direction to the natural direction and Antetokounmpo was left on the floor unable to get up amid spasms of pain. The Bucks star retired to the locker room and although he returned to the bench a few minutes later, he could not return to the court.

Antetokounmpo’s absence was the finishing touch for the Bucks. When the Greek was injured, the scoreboard was 62-52 for the Hawks. Three minutes later, the distance had increased to 20 points, 74-54. The Hawks’ lead reached 25 points at the end of the third quarter, 87-62, with a Bogdanovic in grace who scored 4 of the 5 triples he tried in the penultimate period.

The last quarter was pure formality. The Hawks did not slacken and the Bucks continued to fail in attack which left the final score in 110-88.