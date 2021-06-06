Hawks led by Trae Young surprise Sixers

06/07/2021 at 12:42 AM CEST

The base Bring young, with a double-double of 35 points and 10 assists, cleared this Sunday the victory away from the Atlanta Hawks for 124-128 over the Philadelphia Sixers in the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Hawks, who were fifth in the regular season, thus win the best-of-seven series 1-0 and now control the field advantage.

Young, scored 4 of 11 3-point attempts, left 9-9 from the personnel line and contributed 25 points in the first half, in addition to the decisive goals of the Hawks.

The Hawks point guard was the second player in NBA history to score 30 points in each of the first four postseason games of his career. He joined the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the 1970 Milwaukee Bucks.

The Serbian escort Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 21 points.

Power forward John Collins also added 21, including three triples from four attempts.

The Hawks finished with 20 baskets from outside the perimeter in 47 attempts, compared to 10 of 29 for the Sixers, who also missed from the personnel line with 24 of 35.

The reserve escort Kevin Huerter was the sixth Hawks player to contribute 15 points, including three triples of six attempts. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.

Swiss center Clint Capela joined with a double-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and a block.

The Hawks scored a franchise record in the playoffs with points in either half (74) and their 13 triples in the first were a team record for a playoff half.

The Sixers again had Cameroonian center Joel Embiid, recovered from a cartilage tear in his right knee against the Washington Wizards.

The Sixers’ reaction came too late as they edged within three points with 1:01 left after Embiid scored back-to-back baskets.

Bogdanovic put his fingers to his lips and silenced the rowdy Sixers fans at the Wells Fargo Center by scoring a victory-sealed 3-pointer.

The Hawks threw 14 of their first 18 shots from the field.

The second duel will be played Tuesday on the same stage, the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia.