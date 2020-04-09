The world of My Hero Academia needs heroes, now more than ever! For this reason, the one who currently holds the number 2 position in the hero ranking comes flying to My Hero One’s Justice 2. Keigo Takami, better known by his hero alias Hawks, is the first character to arrive in this new installment of the fighting game as downloadable content. Although we cannot indicate an exact date in the calendar for your arrival, it is known that this same one could arrive spring. To liven up the wait we have been shown a short trailer for the character, who uses his wings and feathers to defeat the villains. Take a look!

The popular Hawks comes at full speed with its bright red wings! Are you ready to cut anything with your feathers? Hero # 2 is coming with the first DLC to My Hero One’s Justice 2! pic.twitter.com/YuAHlzJSa2 – Bandai Namco Spain (@BandaiNamcoES) April 6, 2020

My Hero One’s Justice 2 continues to grow its roster of characters

According to him season pass from My Hero One’s Justice 2 the title will receive up to five new characters in the coming months, with Hawks being the first to reach it. His agile and precise movements are his best asset when facing the villains that threaten the security and peace of his city, and the great control of his gift “rigid wings” along with his charisma and diligence as a hero they have catapulted into one of the most popular heroes.

As we say, little is known of who could be part of those upcoming DLCs. Will they be professional heroes like Ectoplasm, Kamui Woods or Midnight? Or will it be the turn of villains like Spinner or Gentle Criminal? Although some students like Hanta Sero, Mashirao Ojiro or Mezo Shoji are still waiting their turn … Who will be the lucky ones? What are your favorites? Don’t forget to let us know in the comments! PLUS ULTRA!

