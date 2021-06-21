Hawks eliminate Sixers and go to the conference final

THE ANGELS.

With a Star Kevin Huerter (27 points), Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 on Sunday in the seventh game of this semifinal of the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

The Hawks didn’t need a great performance from their star Trae Young (21 points on 5/23 shooting) to eliminate the best team from the regular season in the East on their own court.

Atlanta, fifth in the East, thus advanced to his first conference final since 2015, in which they will face Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks.

For the Sixers, Joel Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds, but missed key baskets down the stretch.

Is Elimination is a heavy blow to Philadelphia that could lead to the end of the project built around Embiid and Australian Ben Simmons, which again failed offensively with just five points.

