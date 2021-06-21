Hawks eliminate Sixers and advance to Eastern Finals

Atlanta Hawks has gotten into the Eastern Conference Finals after winning the seventh game of the series that pitted them against Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center 103-96. Against all odds, the fifth classified during the regular season has been charged to the first.

One more disappointment for Joel embiid and Ben Simmons, who do not finish taking a leap forward. Doc Rivers is back at the gates of a Conference Finals for another year. Nate McMillan’s Hawks will face the Milwaukee Bucks for a spot in the NBA Finals. Much credit to Bring young and company.

The Hawks were ahead throughout the match and despite the final push from the Sixers they ended up winning. Tobias Harris put his team within a point 1:12 left, but Matisse Thybulle fouled Kevin Huerter by three shots that put the Hawks up four. Then, Joel Embiid lost the ball and Danilo Gallinari sentenced the duel. Tremendous blow for the Sixers from a very physically touched Embiid.

The best of the game

Kevin Huerter was the best of the Hwks last night with 27 points. Trae Young was horrible on the shot (5 of 23 and 2 of 11 on 3s). He finished the duel with 21 points and 10 assists. John Collins contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds and Gallinari went up to 17 points.

In the Sixers, the 31 points of Joel Embiid and the 24 of Tobias Harris were useless. Another year out early.