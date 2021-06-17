Hawks comeback that leaves the Sixers on the brink

Atlanta Hawks has come back 26 points behind against Philadelphia 76ers to end up winning at the Wells Fargo Center 109-106 and placing 3-2 in the series. Bring young He ended up being the main protagonist of the duel.

“We never give up,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said after the game. “We always talk about playing 48 minutes. It’s a long game. And today it took 48 minutes to get the victory.”

As they did in the fourth game, the Hawks have come back from a duel that they had practically lost. The data leaves the Sixers very bad in this sense: they are the first team to squander advantages of more than 18 points during two consecutive games in the playoffs.

Atlanta trailed 24 with 2:10 left to end the third quarter. An 8-2 final quarter in their favor left the result at -18 and an incredible 40-19 final quarter ended the Sixers. Tremendous. Trae Young was the best of the game with 39 points. John Collins contributed 19 units, Danilo Gallinari left until 16 and Lou Williams left until 15 (+31 with him on the track).

In the Sixers, the 37 points of Joel Embiid and the 36 of Seth Curry were useless. The unfortunate last quarter left them with no options.

Fifth game of the series, game tied at 2. This has happened between the Sixers and the Hawks! #PlayoffsTime pic.twitter.com/S98IQnHSgU – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) June 17, 2021

The Sixers, on the brink of the abyss

Thus, after two games in which the approach and execution were almost perfect, the Sixers, the best team in the East, have seen how the Hawks have turned the series around and have moved one victory away from getting into the league. East End. Now is the time to see if they have the soul of a champion or not.