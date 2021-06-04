Hawkeye to introduce Marvel’s largest criminal empire

Maggia, the most powerful criminal empire in Marvel Comics and an old enemy of Spider-Man, could be the villains of the series Hawkeye

Marvel comics’ largest criminal empire could come to MCU. The criminal organization could be the villains of the Jeremy Renney and Hailee Steinfeld series, Hawkeye, which could have big implications for other Marvel projects.

Maggia has an incredibly strong presence in the Marvel Universe, but she has not appeared in any of the MCU movies. However, they have been discussed in some of the series adjacent to the UCM. The criminal organization was mentioned in Agent Cater, which means they already existed in the 1940s. They were mentioned again in the Netflix series Daredevil as a crime syndicate that the Kingpin had their eyes on. This is the extent of how it has been used so far, but that could change very soon. With all the stories they’ve been involved in, they possess great storytelling potential that Marvel can capitalize on in the near future by properly bringing them to the MCU.

That could at least be the plan and seeing them join the group on one of their upcoming Disney + series, specifically, Hawkeye. Here’s why Maggia has a good chance to make her MCU debut as opponents of the archer Avenger and his teenage protégé.

Maggia’s story in Marvel Comics

It was portrayed as Marvel’s answer to the mob, Maggia is the most powerful organized crime force in the world, which would be a specter for James Bond, or The Syndicate in Mission Impossible. They are divided into several criminal families, each of which controls its own branch of the union.

His first appearance was in The Avengers # 13 in 1965, and he has been a dangerous enemy of at least a dozen different superheroes, including Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Iron Man or Daredevil among others. Maggia members such as Count Nefaria, Hammerhead, Silvermane, Tombstone, and Madame Masque have orchestrated numerous plans to take down both the heroes and other rival gangs. Kingpin is an example of a crime lord who has been turned into one of his enemies.

Two factions of Maggia in the comics are the Manfredi and Nefaria families. Led by the elderly and ambitious Silvermane, the Manfredi family often clashed with Spider-Man. One of Silvermane’s henchmen and a renowned Maggia enforcer, Hammerhead, became a frequent enemy of the wall-crawler. As for the Nefaria family, most of their battles have been with the Avengers. Their leader, Count Nefaria, conducted an experiment to become one of the strongest enemies the team has ever faced. His daughter, Madame Masque, later inherited her position in Maggia and became a great villain in her own right.

Evidence of Maggia in the Hawkeye series

Marvel has yet to reveal who the Hawk-Eyes villains are, but certain details about the characters involved point to their introduction. Madame Masque, one of Maggia’s main leaders in the comics, is rumored to be the series’ main villain. She was already used in Agent Carter, but as noted above, this series and its events could be reconnected. Marvel could easily create a remake of the Iron Man villain and turn him into an adversary of Hawkeye and Kate Bishop. This would make sense, considering that recent comics have established a connection between her and Kate Bishop’s mother.

Like her comic book counterpart, Madame Masque could be part of Maggia. Additionally, some of the villains already confirmed for the series may also be members of Maggia. As a hitman, Clown could be hired by the criminal organization, and the same goes for the Mafia group the tracksuit Draculas.

Played by Alaqua Cox, Echo is another Hawkeye character who suggests organized crime plays a central role in the series. In the comics, Echo was originally an assassin working for the Kingpin, so if the series maintains its basic premise, it should be associated with a mob boss of some sort (possibly someone within Maggia). Given the inclusion of the likes of Echo, the Tracksuit Draculas, and Clown, it seems pretty likely that Hawkeye is dealing with a criminal organization. As for which one it will be, there may be no better option than the largest crime syndicate in Marvel Comics history.

If it’s true that Maggia is in Hawkeye, they could have several different leaders. Silvermane is a possibility, but he may be saved for a Spider-Man project. The most obvious choice is Madame Masque, as she is already the rumored villain, but even if she is on the series, she may not be in charge. The character who runs them may instead be their father, Count Nefaria, a power-hungry aristocrat with a reputation for using his vast wealth and criminal connections to grow his empire and defeat the Avengers. In one story, he stole and enhanced the abilities of three villains to make himself more powerful than Thor himself. Thanks to his machinations, Count Nefaria has since been portrayed as an almost indestructible force. The UMC performance of the character might not have those powers, or at least not from the start. He could start out as a high-level crime lord who plans to gain more power and control. Obtaining real superpowers may or may not be one of your goals in the MCU.

How could Maggia influence the future of the MCU?

Due to the size and scope of the organization, Maggia is not tied to any Marvel superheroes, and the same idea should apply to the union’s MCU adaptation. In other words, Maggia doesn’t have to be limited to Hawkeye. Even if Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton beats them, that shouldn’t be the end for them. After all, Maggia is made up of multiple crime families. If one falls, another could rise in a different series. Alternatively, Hawkeye can only defeat a member of Maggia’s crime family. For example, Hawkeye’s conflict could simply be with Madame Masque, which could allow Marvel to count on Count Nefaria for later. He, along with other high-ranking members of Maggia, could make appearances beyond this series. If Echo from the MCU has ties to Maggia and not the Kingpin, they could be the focus of his spinoff series. They could also become recurring villains for other street-level heroes, such as Moon Knight. In fact, Count Nefaria is one of the characters that Ethan Hawke could play in the Moon Knight series. If that’s really the case, Maggia could have a presence in three MCU series.