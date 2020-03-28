Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner opens rumors about the cancellation of the new Disney series | INSTAGRAM

Actor Jeremy Renner, known for playing the beloved character “Hawkeye” recently asked his city council for a document that can reduce his support payments, pointing out the negative impact for the film industry due to the coronavirus, since their profits in 2020, since they are already low due to the fact that it does not appear in a movie of the Marvel universe.

Apparently, the actor’s most recent project: Hawkeye, which would be broadcast on Disney +, has been canceled, according to his argument told in court.

“Most productions are unlikely to resume again before the end of the year. As such, projects that I had previously prepared to film this year are likely to be canceled or postponed, “he said.

It is well known that every Marvel Studios film and television production will see delays due to the global contingency. So the show is currently in pre-production and even the most pessimistic predictions for the pandemic indicate a return to normal, everyday life before the end of Summer.

Once everything resumes, including Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it seems Hawkeye will be seen with more delays than expected. Coupled with the bad publicity Renner has been receiving for the past few months, it may mean that Disney has decided to cancel the show entirely.

Among the most commented news we can also find that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, one of the most anticipated television expansions of the Marvel cinematic universe that Disney + was soon to bring home, has had to stop filming.

The series, which focuses its story on these two secondary characters of the Captain America plots, was filming in Prague, the Czech capital. The country’s government has banned gatherings of more than 100 people, including, of course, the production team for the series, which will return to Atlanta to continue filming. The interpreter of the Winter Soldier regretted in his Instagram account that they were “sending them home”.

Unfortunately, thanks to the Covid-19, we will be part of many delays, both in the cinema and in the much-used streaming platforms, preventing the films that have been long-awaited from being enjoyed. We can only wait for the confirmation of the Disney + executives, hoping that they are only rumors and that we can soon enjoy the new movies and series.

