The actor who plays Hawkeye faces his most difficult battle, and it is not against Thanos, but with Sonni Pacheco, his former partner with whom he is on legal trial, which has become more complicated because Jeremy Renner accused his ex-wife of theft.

The custody trial of her daughter has long started, where the model alleged that Renner had very chaotic compartments, from being violent with them to threatening that he was going to kill himself with a gun. These statements made that Marvel Studios will consider ending the employment relationship with the actor, which has not yet been confirmed.

Now, the legal fight takes a turn, due to the evidence presented by the famous this week where point out that Pacheco stole the amount of 50 thousand dollars over two years from a savings fund for her seven-year-old daughter.

“In an email to Mr. Renner’s business manager, Jeffrey Jacobs, dated April 23, 2019, (Pacheco) admitted to transferring funds from the child’s trust account to his personal account in violation of the Court Order , stating: ‘The money is transferred to my bank account to keep me afloat / provide (at least) Christmas gifts / birthday gift bags and essential items for your birthday party, after all my savings were spent in child custody attorneys / evaluator. ”

The above was revealed in documents that the actor recently presented and were obtained by PEOPLE magazine. Also, these tests indicate that eight months later Pacheco took 10 thousand dollars from said funds and he later took another $ 32,000 to pay his lawyers.

After this, the ex-wife denied the accusations and sent a message to the court stating that she has had to make many expenses to defend her daughter during these events:

“Anyone who is a parent knows that the most important thing in the world is the health and safety of their children. Over the years, it is difficult to understand what I have seen and what people have told me they have seen regarding Jeremy’s disturbing actions while our daughter is in his care. Unfortunately, these actions have brought me to a position where I need to retain legal support, undergo a child custody evaluation, and now have a plan parent coordinator. “

The repercussions that Jeremy Renner accused his ex-wife of robbery are still unknown, so at the moment we will have to wait for the trial to unfold, which seems to last a long time.