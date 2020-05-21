When justice fails, Hawkeye executes a plan that no other superhero in the Marvel Universe could possibly do well.

The character of Marvel Hawk Eye is known for his shaky decision making, but the new series Hawkeye: Freefall has taken your game to a new level. While fans of the character know they should never expect safe and practical ideas from someone carrying a bow and arrow to an alien invasion, Freefall shows readers how far archer Clint Barton is willing to go, and how much he can accomplish. . Especially when he doesn’t have his fellow Avengers around to keep an eye on him.

In Hawkeye: Freefall # 5The purple-clad hero executes his plan to confront one of New York City’s toughest criminal bosses. It also does it with one hand and without shooting a single arrow. While other Marvel heroes would attack the villain head-on, Hawkeye moves into the drug lord’s territory.

The story begins when Hawkeye stops Hood, a devilish supervillain who has taken control of illicit drug trafficking in New York. When he discovers that the legal system cannot touch someone as powerful and connected as Hood, Clint sets out to destroy his operation through means far removed from the traditional superhero.

Punisher style.

Hawkeye wages a war against Hood’s henchmen, using his old masked alter ego Ronin to cover his tracks. He tricks an angry community of superheroes into thinking that the renegade vigilante is someone else trying to frame him. He even goes toe to toe against the Avengers. But even Ronin doesn’t kill any of Hood’s minions. Since Clint realizes that they are disposable pawns in a much larger system. And so, with the criminal underworld and the rest of New York’s heroes against him, Barton attempts something even more daring: a hostile takeover.

In Hawkeye: Freefall # 5, the plan is finally discovered. Ronin has stolen millions from Hood’s own distribution network. Thus he bribes the men of the hooded chief to work for him and take drugs from the streets instead of putting them. Pay the corrupt cops to do their job. He funds a drug rehab center and advertises on the doorstep of the neighborhood. He also participates in clandestine fights, winning all bets and not getting money to the gangster. He arrives to rent Hood’s favorite Chinese restaurant to ruin his birthday dinner, a grave insult to the Marvel villain’s deep attachment to Lo Mein.

The efforts of the Marvel hero put him on the radar of even more dangerous people than Hood.

Hawkeye makes deals with the great crime lords, including Kingpin and Count Nefaria. Also, he is the target of Spider-Man and Captain America. The heroes do not know for sure if it is Clint who threatens the city councilmen and spends drug money throughout the city … But they are worried.

It cannot be denied that the plan is a success and that any other superhero would have a hard time executing it the same way. But where is this plan headed? Nothing promising, when it comes to Barton. The more you do good in bad ways, the more consequences accumulate. True to the series name, Hawkeye is plummeting without a net or parachute, hell-bent on breaking the law when his spirit of justice has failed.