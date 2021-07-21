Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel premieres confirmed for this year

Victoria Alonso, executive vice president of film production at Marvel Studios, confirmed the premieres of Ms Marvel and Hawkeye for this year.

Marvel fans have had a good year, especially compared to 2020. Not only have they seen the premiere of three Disney + series, but they have finally been able to enjoy Black Widow in theaters, something that was doubted could happen to cause of the pandemic. It’s almost like everything had started all over again.

Of course, the most recent series has been Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, in which we follow the god of deception who escaped with the tesseract of the robbery in time in Avengers: Endgame, who after being caught by TVA, is forced to collaborate in the search for a dangerous variant of his through space and time. The series that already has a confirmed second season has introduced the next great evil of the MCU in the form of He who remains, a variant of Kang the conqueror. In addition, the finale presented the Multiverse to the audience.

A multiverse that will make its debut with the first Marvel Studios animated series, What If…? on Disney +. The series will premiere on August 11 and will explore alternate realities where the main events in various previous MCU movies took a completely different direction.

After What if…? Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye will be arriving. While a release date has yet to be discussed, Victoria Alonso, executive vice president of film production at Marvel Studios, confirmed that they will arrive this year.

In an interview with Variety, Victoria Alonso confirmed that both Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye will arrive in 2021 as two of the “few other shows” that will premiere on Disney + later this year, although she did not confirm specific dates.

Once Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye land on Disney +, there will be no less than seven Marvel Studios series in just one year. That’s an incredible amount of content and it doesn’t even include the four movies that will be released this year.

It’s truly amazing how much content Marvel plans to release annually, especially compared to the last few years. However, in a Universe like Marvel’s that has dozens and dozens of characters and so many variants with the newly launched multiverse, it can never be too much.

Are you looking forward to seeing Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye?