‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Ms. Marvel ‘among the series that Marvel plans to premiere before the end of 2021

Now that we just said goodbye to the first season of ‘Loki’, We cannot avoid counting the days ahead of the premiere of the next series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That would be ‘What if …?’, A proposal that recently confirmed its summer release date. But, What about the rest of the real-action fictions that are cooked for Disney +?

Victoria Alonso, Executive Vice President of Production at Marvel Studios, has answered this question quite directly, ensuring that ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Ms. Marvel ‘would be among the series that the House of Ideas plans to premiere before the end of 2021. Yes, ‘Eye of the Hawk’, marvelita fiction with several setbacks that managed to finish its filming at the end of April, would have completely straightened its course, managing to adjust to their premiere plans before the end of the year. In addition, according to Alonso’s statements collected by Variety, this would not be the only release in mind between now and December, because “some other series” are also on the way, including such adventures starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, and Iman Vellani.

What would happen if…?

What if … Peggy Carter had taken the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers, becoming Captain Britain? What if T’Challa had ended up being Star Lord? This is what we will see in the Marvel series that debuts August 11 on Disney +, an animated proposition narrated by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, cosmic entity that will guide viewers through a journey through this non-canon alternate universe that plays with MCU characters. Based on the comics, the aforementioned fiction has a lot of material to play with, because the comic universe has 13 volumes that ask questions like ‘What if Spider-Man had joined the Fantastic Four?’ or ‘What would happen in a version of Marvel full of zombies? Tremendous madness!