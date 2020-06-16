Hawkers continues to establish itself as a benchmark brand in the motor world. The international sunglasses and optics firm, which already sponsors numerous pilots of the Motorcycle World Championship, file to Pierre gaslypilot AlphaTauri at the Formula 1 ™ World Championship. As part of this agreement, a spot was recorded with the pilot, titled « The Machine ».

In an interview with Hawkers, the Frenchman tells how he got to know the brand: « The first time I saw Hawkers was in MotoGP. I was struck by the glasses Álex Rins was wearing ”and reveals that he has passed the quarantine in Dubai. From now on, he will wear Hawkers in the Formula 1 ™ paddock.

The video « The Machine » reflects how they integrate the last « piece » that Gasly needs, Hawkers glasses, which leave him ready to face the new season. The concept is based on the fact that the pilots not only drive a machine, but that they themselves are one.

Regarding the current situation, the young promise tells us: “I have been quarantined in Dubai and it has been like being in a training camp. Before the start of the season in AustraliaI already felt prepared, but now I think I have improved in all areas ”.

The pilot tells some of his customs like he sleeps « 20-25 minutes before each race » and get in the car « always on the left ». Gasly discovers that his idols were « Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Michael Schumacher » Although he stresses that « when I was 10 years old, my idols were the ones I saw on TV: Hamilton, Raikkonen, Vettel … ». In addition, it reveals its great union with Vettel: « He gave me a lot of advice when I was in Formula 2. »

For Pierre Gasly, 2020 marks his third season as a World Cup driver: “I really am in my best shape. If the car is good, I know we will do well this year « and adds that « Since I was little I have carried Formula 1 ™ inside me. »

Lastly, Gasly recalls his first podium at the 2019 Brazilian GP: « I remember crossing the finish line and feeling very happy, thinking of all the sacrifice behind it. » The French driver finished seventh in the 2019 overall standings, ahead of Alex Albon who took his seat at Red Bull Racing. Just last March, the second season of the series “Formula 1 ™ premiered on Netflix: The emotion of a Grand Prix ”in which their performances can be seen.

Ximena Guzmán, Brand Director of Hawkers, assures that “the agreement with Pierre Gasly allows us to consolidate our brand visibility in the motor world and access an exclusive space such as Formula 1 ™, expanding audiences and projecting the brand internationally. It is a very important step for us. We are very happy to work with Pierre, a pilot with great projection who shares our values ​​and brand personality: optimism, disruption and transgression; unlimited ».

Hawkers, a firm linked to the motor world since its birth

Hawkers has the world of motorsports in its DNA, since since its inception it has supported numerous world motorcycling riders such as Álex Rins and Juanfran Guevara. It also has brand implantation in karting competitions and in the Dakar Rally. In 2017, he created the Hawkers Riders Cup – his own single-brand cup – and the Hawkers Riders Academy. After three years of hard work, in 2020 he has taken a step forward with Dorna, the World Cup organizing company, to be the main sponsor of the now renowned Hawkers European Talent Cup.

Hawkers is a brand of Spanish origin born in the digital environment that has championed since its creation in 2013 a paradigm shift in the sunglasses and optics sector. Hawkers operates in more than 80 countries through the Internet and has more than 85 stores in Spain, Italy, Portugal and the United Kingdom.