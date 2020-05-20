Hawkers and several emerging artists such as Top Alejo, Lennis Rodríguez, H roto, Anna Tur, Sophie Francis and Florian Picasso, among others, have been carrying out on social networks since April 9 a musical battle called ‘Beat Battles’. Other renowned figures from the world of music also participate in the initiative, such as Fonsi Nieto or Aissa Aslani, who have already acted in the early days.

Under the motto ‘Get Live. Get lit ‘, 14 Hawkers fans have gathered, who were selected after requesting their participation through Instagram, who are competing with 19 emerging artists in a musical battle. Some musical figures such as Top Alejo, Lennis Rodríguez or Florian Picasso have already participated, but in the coming days it will be the turn of Edu Imbernon.

EMERGING ARTISTS

Alejo Top

Omar Yubeilli

Calum

Marien Baker

Lennis Rodriguez

Hektor Mass

Fede Dorcaz

Florian Picasso

Joel Michell

Boramy DJ

Yagoroche

Sophie Francis

Álvaro Antoli

Camilo Franco

José de las Heras

Dannic

H broken

Maverick

Anna Tur

Guest edges: Aissa Aslani, Fonsi Nieto and Edu Imbernon.

The objective of this telematic event is for fans of the brand of sunglasses and optics to enjoy the music and entertain themselves during the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing many hours of free time. This initiative will last until April 25 and the winners will win prizes in the form of products and will be promoted on Hawkers’ social media.

From Hawkers, its Brand Director, Ximena Guzmán, sends a message of encouragement to all fans: “In a difficult time when we have to comply with the confinement in our homes, brands have to be close to our followers. We are spending many hours at home, with time to do things and we can help make it more bearable. “

“We offer our followers an entertaining activity and at the same time we help to spread the musical culture; we serve as a platform to support emerging artists and followers with musical talent, “said Guzmán.

Support Black Coffee to fight coronavirus

In addition to the ‘Beat Battles’ initiative, Hawkers is supporting renowned South African DJ, producer and singer Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, known as Black Coffee.

The artist is leading a project to raise funds that will go to transport essential products in the areas of South Africa affected by the coronavirus. For it, Every Saturday, from 9:00 p.m., it broadcasts a direct on YouTube called ‘Home Brewed’.

The brand of sunglasses and optics will share the session of the South African DJ on their Facebook account, where he has more than 6.7 million followers. To donate, it can be done through this link.