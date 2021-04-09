Hawk and the Winter Soldier tome review: cut off a head

On March 19, the series premiered “Falcón and the Winter Soldier” on Disney +, the streaming platform on which Marvel Studios uploads its excellent content. For this reason, it is time to dedicate a review to the comic of the same characters entitled “Falcon and the Winter Soldier: cut off a head”, edited by Panini. Notice that can give us ideas of what we can find in the series, therefore, be warned, it may contain spoilers and I quote those who do not like them, read the review as of April 23.

The first thing is to tell you where we come from at the plot level. We meet two old companions of Captain America and former Captains America, each in his own comic and story. Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, took the shield after Steve died in Civil War, while Sam Wilson carried the shield in screenwriter Rick Remender’s Marvel era. It is also important to note that Frank Johnson killed Baron Zemo in # 8 the Punisher of 100% marvel HC.

The story begins when, for different reasons, Falcon and Bucky in the federal services offices, which are dedicated to investigating, searching and eliminating terrorist training camps in the United States. Sam investigates the disappearance of Sally McKenzie, a member of his veteran soldier talks. For his part, the Winter Soldier works for these offices as punishment for crimes for society he committed when he was a weapon of Hydra (in the purest social service style to get his pardon).

The two find destroyed offices in which all their staff have been killed. As a result of these attacks Sam and Bucky discover that Hydra is behind all these attacks, and in turn also that there is an internal power struggle in the terrorist organization with two main leaders. Zemo’s protégé, who secretly seeks to make Hydra regain the power they once had, and his rival, who also plans to regain his “glory days” through devastating attacks in the United States. Investigating these events they meet Innato, a young boy with exceptional fighting skills, to the point that he managed to defeat our protagonists. In the story they imply that these abilities are innate (hence their name) but at no point in history do they explain if they are really innate or have in some way been injected with the serum of the supersoldier.

Is a short and self-concluding story, with beginning and end in the same volume, which does not enter the hall of fame of the best Marvel comics, but does its function, entertain and hook you into the story from the first cartoon since it begins with large doses of action in an attack that Hydra soldiers make on Bucky and his cat Alpine (who also made an appearance in the last miniseries dedicated to Sergeant Burnes). It also leaves flashes of comedy, especially in conversations between the two protagonists, as we are also seeing in the Disney plus series and that reminds me so much, on a personal level, of the Hawaii 5.0 series. Specifically to the relationship between Steve McGarret and Dani Williams.

On an artistic level, Federico Vicentini with their color and luminosity they have taken me to my childhood, to those comics of the 90s and 2000s, when the cartoons were more drawings and less the spectacular arts that we see today, which are practically photographs.

In short, a volume that recovers the style of some comics and that manages to fulfill its role of entertaining, without major pretenses.