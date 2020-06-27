When it seemed that this year 2020 could not leave us any other surprises, the people of Vblank Enternaintment have marked a « hold my hat » announcing the arrival of Shakedown: Hawaii for two a priori consoles dead and buried: Wii and Wii U. According to the information that appears on its website, the Wii version will be on sale from July 9th and that of Wii U already in August.

Both versions will include all the content released so far as well as the updates, improvements and optimizations that you have received Shakedown: Hawaii until now. In addition, according to the information published by Vblank Entertainment, it will be possible to enjoy the game in the « most retro way possible, on the old CRT televisions ».

Also, in the case of Wii, it will support 50 and 60hz as well as the output in NTSC and PAL. It also allows the use of Wii Remote, Classic Controller, Classic Controller Pro and even GameCube controller. The WiiU version will allow SD and HD image formats, 4: 3 and 16: 9 and the use of all the controls compatible with the console, including the GamepadIn fact, it can be played directly on the peripheral’s screen. Of course, as regards the physical version for Wii, This will only be published in PAL since Wii discs are no longer made for the NTSC format and the console is not region free.

Shakedown: Hawaii is the sequel to Retro City Rampage, a title that pays tribute to the first Grand Theft Auto, those with an isometric perspective, offering a retro adventure to the 16 bit style. The game was already available on Switch and 3DS (in NextN we analyzed it a little over a year ago) and now it will complete the catalog of the rest of Nintendo consoles launched in the last 15 years (if we forget Nintendo DS) and it will also be useful to get to Steam (in August, along with the Wii U version). Until now it was only available on PC through the Epic Game Store.

